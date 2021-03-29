NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,406,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,370 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.9% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.28% of NIKE worth $623,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $257,241,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,138,000 after buying an additional 1,425,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,558,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.34. 83,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,059. The company has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.77.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

