Nimiq 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.92 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $86.42 million and $2.92 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,437.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.31 or 0.03139576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.83 or 0.00333976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.18 or 0.00902163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.13 or 0.00409363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.00 or 0.00358641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00261440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021568 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,224,280,169 coins and its circulating supply is 7,480,530,169 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

