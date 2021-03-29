Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NIO’s earnings. NIO reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NIO will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NIO.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.51. 81,588,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,613,695. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 78.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

