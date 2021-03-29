Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,761 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its position in NIO by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NIO by 17.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 174,107 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIO by 17.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after acquiring an additional 324,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NIO by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 437,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,235,000.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.