Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NPNYY traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

