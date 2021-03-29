NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,499 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of NiSource worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $24.24. 205,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,505. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

