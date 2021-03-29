NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $23.80 on Monday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2,428.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,705,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768,084 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $237,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,428,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,018 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,871,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $93,768,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

