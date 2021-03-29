Node Runners (NDR) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $41,876.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners token can now be purchased for approximately $247.28 or 0.00427693 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Node Runners has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00059469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00220248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.90 or 0.00947638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00078505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029705 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,087 tokens. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

Node Runners Token Trading

