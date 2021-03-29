Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $5.66. Nomura shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 37,823 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
See Also: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.