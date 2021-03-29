Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83. Approximately 151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

