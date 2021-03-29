Norbord (TSE:OSB) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$56.48 and last traded at C$56.97. Approximately 484,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 276,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.66.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

