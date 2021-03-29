Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.73. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 87,496 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 1,261,572 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 35.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

