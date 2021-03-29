Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $261.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $272.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.78. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $136.65 and a one year high of $273.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. J. Goldman & Company purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $11,854,000. Park National grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National now owns 19,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. West Oak Capital grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital now owns 12,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,019,986 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust of Waco, Texas purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, M. Kraus & Company grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Company now owns 53,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.