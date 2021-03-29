North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NMMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,982. North Mountain Merger has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,808,000.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

