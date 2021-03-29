Northern Trust Corp Buys 2,247,723 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $29,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 961,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Investec downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

