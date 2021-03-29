Northern Trust Corp Buys 4,298 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.53% of ePlus worth $30,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,691 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ePlus by 10.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $8,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,143 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $102.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

