Northern Trust Corp Buys 462,797 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.61% of Southwestern Energy worth $29,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.81 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

