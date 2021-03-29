Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,912 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.37% of PROS worth $30,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $74,370.24. Also, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $85,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

