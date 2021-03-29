Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 1,772,137 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,772,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,903,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

