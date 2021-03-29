Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,027 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.52% of SITE Centers worth $29,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,163,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at $311,143,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

