Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984,050 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $28,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.