Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,918 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.00% of Global Net Lease worth $30,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,120,000 after acquiring an additional 674,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 51,503 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 107,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 91,662 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE GNL opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.