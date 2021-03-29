Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Onto Innovation worth $29,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $63.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.79 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $67.77.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

