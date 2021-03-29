Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $29,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CRS opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.