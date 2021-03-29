Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,533,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of Sabre worth $30,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 776,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,789,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after buying an additional 247,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sabre by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,894,000 after buying an additional 1,502,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

SABR stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

