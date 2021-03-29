Northern Trust Corp Has $28.39 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 690,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 406,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.76% of National Fuel Gas worth $28,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NFG opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

