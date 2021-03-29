Northern Trust Corp Has $28.65 Million Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Laureate Education worth $28,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Laureate Education by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Laureate Education by 35.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

