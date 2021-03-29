Northern Trust Corp Has $29.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $29,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $60.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

