Northern Trust Corp Has $29.66 Million Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of Beyond Meat worth $29,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,570 shares of company stock worth $6,985,247. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $129.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.33. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -288.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BYND. Stephens began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Longbow Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

