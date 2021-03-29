Northern Trust Corp Has $29.68 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 954,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 4.60% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $29,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $821,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $34.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.