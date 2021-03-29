Northern Trust Corp Has $30.49 Million Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.48% of NETGEAR worth $30,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 83,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,755.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $34,095.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,202. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial increased their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

