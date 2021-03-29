Northern Trust Corp Has $30.72 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.46% of Planet Fitness worth $30,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $77.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.02, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

