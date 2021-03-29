Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.25% of PPD worth $30,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PPD by 601.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,853,000 after buying an additional 5,814,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 1,749.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,731 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PPD during the third quarter valued at about $37,414,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PPD by 95.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after purchasing an additional 647,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of PPD opened at $37.90 on Monday. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

