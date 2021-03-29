Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of nVent Electric worth $30,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,028,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,718,000 after purchasing an additional 180,431 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $51,919,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after buying an additional 948,111 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 70.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,651,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

nVent Electric stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

