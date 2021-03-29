Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of PriceSmart worth $30,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 42.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $97.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $882,958.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $966,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,123,648 shares in the company, valued at $383,499,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,231 shares of company stock worth $17,044,300. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

