Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.96% of Standex International worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Standex International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Standex International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $242,996.70. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SXI opened at $95.99 on Monday. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

