Northern Trust Corp Purchases 13,549 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.53% of Schrödinger worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 152.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Schrödinger by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 11,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $1,115,541.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,015.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $38,121.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,634 shares of company stock worth $96,564,867 over the last three months.

Shares of SDGR opened at $71.48 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

