Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Acushnet worth $30,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acushnet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

