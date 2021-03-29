Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.76% of Cohu worth $28,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,920,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $11,712,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $8,482,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cohu by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 159,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

