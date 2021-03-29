Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of AtriCure worth $30,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AtriCure by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,547.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,338 shares of company stock worth $13,166,151 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

