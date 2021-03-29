Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.90% of Heartland Financial USA worth $28,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $1,136,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

