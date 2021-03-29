Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,645 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of Sleep Number worth $29,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $140.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.89. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $1,018,902.50. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

