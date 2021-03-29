Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,612 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.27% of iRobot worth $28,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,583,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iRobot by 690.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,811 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the third quarter worth $6,240,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $4,493,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

IRBT opened at $112.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,000,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,430,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

