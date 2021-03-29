Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,522 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Installed Building Products worth $29,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

NYSE IBP opened at $113.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.11. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.