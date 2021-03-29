Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,164 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.55% of InterDigital worth $29,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in InterDigital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of IDCC opened at $63.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

