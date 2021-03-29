Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,906 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of Gentherm worth $28,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Gentherm by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 390,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1,332.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $69.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.