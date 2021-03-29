Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,064 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $30,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $140,268.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $32.15 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

