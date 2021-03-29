Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,975 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.85% of Big Lots worth $29,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,435,000 after acquiring an additional 119,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

NYSE BIG opened at $70.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

