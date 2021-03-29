Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,586 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of MGE Energy worth $30,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 236.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE opened at $72.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

