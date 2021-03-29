Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,575 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,575 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.61% of Nordstrom worth $29,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nordstrom by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

